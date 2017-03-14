Ambergris Caye Directory

Real Estate:Sunrise Realty

  News  

Icon March 14, 2017 - 18:47

Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize City

Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize City

The Police Department has confirmed the death of Jordanie Olivera, 23-years-old, today Tuesday, March 14, 2017. According their report, Jordanie was complaining of shortness of breath and collapsed whilst waiting for her flight to Belize City. She was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Poly Clinic and was pronounced dead by a medical officer.

According to reports, Jordanie had been battling health complications from a procedure she underwent at the Poly Clinic weeks earlier. She got really ill and after revisiting the clinic earlier today, she was advised to travel to the city for better medical care.

While she waited for the 4p.m. flight at Tropic Air, Jordanie suddenly fell really ill and was reportedly in pain. It was during the time that the departure crew at Tropic Air rushed to prepare the flight a little earlier to assist Jordani on her way to the city that she collapsed. First Aid attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Ambergris Today extends condolences to her family; we are saddened at the news of passing.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

Recent News

BWS Expands San Pedro Sewage System While Other Residents Cry Over Water Supplystories
BWS Expands San Pedro Sewage While Residents Complain About Water Supply
03-14-2017
Southwest Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Belize and Denver, Colorado stories
Southwest Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Belize and Denver, Colorado
03-14-2017
Ocean Mural Unveiled in San Pedro During Reef Week Oceana Belizestories
Ocean Mural Unveiled in San Pedro During Reef Week
03-13-2017
San Pedro High School Softball Teammate Injured in Attack after Gamestories
San Pedro High School Softball Teammate Injured in Attack after Game
03-13-2017
Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize Citystories
Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize City
03-14-2017

Most Popular

Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize CityStories
Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize City
03-14-2017
91 March at San Pedro High Graduation, San Pedro, BelizeStories
91 March at San Pedro High Graduation
06-18-2013
Stories
Belize Loses an Icon
10-05-2010
Tropic Air Inaugurates Service to Roatan, HondurasStories
Tropic Air Inaugurates Service to Roatan, Honduras
11-21-2013
Flavors of Belize & Chef Sean Kuylen Represent Belizean Cuisine at Passport D.C.Stories
Flavors of Belize & Chef Sean Kuylen Represent Belizean Cuisine at Passport D.C.
05-06-2015

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.