News March 14, 2017 - 18:47

Woman Collapses to Her Death While Waiting for Flight to Belize City

The Police Department has confirmed the death of Jordanie Olivera, 23-years-old, today Tuesday, March 14, 2017. According their report, Jordanie was complaining of shortness of breath and collapsed whilst waiting for her flight to Belize City. She was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Poly Clinic and was pronounced dead by a medical officer.

According to reports, Jordanie had been battling health complications from a procedure she underwent at the Poly Clinic weeks earlier. She got really ill and after revisiting the clinic earlier today, she was advised to travel to the city for better medical care.

While she waited for the 4p.m. flight at Tropic Air, Jordanie suddenly fell really ill and was reportedly in pain. It was during the time that the departure crew at Tropic Air rushed to prepare the flight a little earlier to assist Jordani on her way to the city that she collapsed. First Aid attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Ambergris Today extends condolences to her family; we are saddened at the news of passing.

