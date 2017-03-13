News March 13, 2017 - 14:18

San Pedro High School Softball Teammate Injured in Attack after Game

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, San Pedro High School Boys Team won the NSTA Softball Regional Champions that were held on Ambergris Caye. Part of their celebration during the weekend was a fun trip to neighboring Caye Caulker on Sunday morning. Unfortunately for one player the celebration only lasted a short period as a minor attacked him that same night on his way home.

Angel Navidad received a severe blow to the head by his attacker. He was taken to Belize City where he has gone through several cat scans. Although doctors say that no surgery is needed Navidad will remain under observation and will undergo another CT scan later today. He is currently awake and alert and has even spoken to a couple of his visitors.

Angel’s dad, Ruben Navidad posted today on Facebook: “I am happy to report that Angel Jose Navidad is doing much better. We had long conversations last night and everything looks great. Anyone able to visit is welcome and immensely appreciated. He is completely conscious and talkative. Visitors are allowed in the trauma room anytime, but only one person at a time. Your prayers are a blessing. He shall be reading all your postings, as he feels stronger. He sleeps a lot as part of his recovery process. Thank you all for all the love and prayers. Thank you!”

Ambergris Today along with the community of San Pedro is praying for Angel’s speedy recovery and congratulates him and his team on their victory.

Click here for More News on Ambergris Today Online