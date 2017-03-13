News March 13, 2017 - 16:52

Ocean Mural Unveiled in San Pedro During Reef Week

As part of their National Mural Campaign Oceana Belize and The Belize Coalition to Save our Natural Heritage today, Monday, March 13, 2017, unveiled their ninth and final mural to coincide with Reef Week that is being observed throughout the country of Belize.

The purpose of the national mural project is to spread awareness and stop offshore oil from destroying these types of scenes in our marine environment that are depicted on the murals. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, artist Valentino Caliz had the honors of waiting the largest mural in the project on Lagoon Drive at Oasis del Caribe. Special permission was granted by the homeowners of Oasis who were happy to be part or the project.

“It was really important for us to do this type of initiative,” commented Janelle Chanona Vice President of Oceana Belize. “We want to spread awareness that we have these incredible resources, but if we don’t take care of them now, all we will have is paintings and pictures of what we used to have. Ambergris Caye is the tourism capital of the country and that is because you have this amazing resource right at your front door. We need to take care of what we have so that we can continue to be a positive driver of the economy.”

The Belize Coalition to Save our Natural Heritage and Oceana state that they are proud to highlight an ongoing, national mural project depicting Belize’s Caribbean Sea in every major municipality. In 2010 after the map showing that the entire country had been parceled out for oil exploration was exposed, Belizean organizations and individuals got together to form the Belize Coalition to Save our Natural Heritage in order to raise awareness and support for a ban on oil exploration and drilling in offshore and protected areas.

Today, the Belize Coalition and Oceana remains committed to protecting the nation’s economically and culturally important marine resources from the inherent dangers of offshore oil.

These murals were done by artists and volunteers from each community and supported by various businesses and individuals. The colorful displays showcase our natural wealth and should remind everyone of the importance of remaining vigilant in the struggle to love and protect these living factories that provide us with clean air, clean water, food and a sense of self.

Visit Ocean Belize to have a look at the other murals countrywide

Mural in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo District

Mural in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District

Mural in Belmopan City, Cayo District

Mural in Belize City

Mural in Orange Walk Town

Mural in Caye Caulker

Mural in Corozal Town

Mural in Punta Gorda, Toledo District





Mural in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District



Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online