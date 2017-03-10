Ambergris Caye Directory

Icon March 10, 2017 - 08:53

Central Park Renovation Begins for Easter Activities

Easter is around the corner and the San Pedro Town Council has started renovations at Central Park in preparation for all the activities during the holiday weekend. Approximately 15-truck-fulls of sand will be used to enhance the beach area at Central Park.

The San Pedro Town Council has been working with the Dj Association of San Pedro and have come to an agreement that instead of everyone having their separate beach party, all activities will be held in unison at Central Park. Different Soca artists have also been invited to perform at the beach party during Easter  

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

