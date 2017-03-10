Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsMarch 10, 2017 - 08:53
Central Park Renovation Begins for Easter Activities
Easter is around the corner and the San Pedro Town Council has started renovations at Central Park in preparation for all the activities during the holiday weekend. Approximately 15-truck-fulls of sand will be used to enhance the beach area at Central Park.
The San Pedro Town Council has been working with the Dj Association of San Pedro and have come to an agreement that instead of everyone having their separate beach party, all activities will be held in unison at Central Park. Different Soca artists have also been invited to perform at the beach party during Easter
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
stories
WWF Celebrates Another Successful Year
03-08-2017
WWF Celebrates Another Successful Year
03-08-2017
stories
Central Park Renovation Begins for Easter Activities
03-10-2017
Central Park Renovation Begins for Easter Activities
03-10-2017
Most Popular
Pepito Comix
Still in Standard III
01-03-2011
Still in Standard III
01-03-2011
Stories
Fatherhood Workshop Forms Committee to Assist At Risk Island Teens
11-16-2016
Fatherhood Workshop Forms Committee to Assist At Risk Island Teens
11-16-2016
Socials
SAGA Valentine's Fundraiser at Captain's Casino
02-15-2012
SAGA Valentine's Fundraiser at Captain's Casino
02-15-2012
Letters To The Editor
Thanks from Eco-Challenge Committee
05-19-2011
Thanks from Eco-Challenge Committee
05-19-2011
Letters To The Editor
We Dearly Love San Pedro, But…Traffic, Large Developments
02-18-2016
We Dearly Love San Pedro, But…Traffic, Large Developments
02-18-2016
Comments