News March 9, 2017 - 14:23

Belize Coast Guard Lieutenant Alma Pinelo Attends Gender Perspective Seminar

Lieutenant Alma Pinelo of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) is attended the 2nd annual Seminar on military gender perspective which is being held in Washington, D.C. from 7th to 9th March 2017.

This Seminar was held under the theme "Peace and Security from a Gender Perspective: A Political and Strategic Vision" and is organized by the Inter-American Defense College (IADC) and the National Academy of Political and Strategic Studies (ANEPE). It aims to contribute to this effort based on the experience and commitment of both these institutions, and by promoting Resolution 1325 (UNSC), on Women, Peace and Security.



During the Seminar, the regional military organizations hope to advance these efforts by generating a document that contains the best practices to achieve a greater integration of the women in the Armed Forces and Security in the Hemisphere from a political and strategic vision.

Lt. Pinelo makes representation on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, which includes the Belize Defence Force (BDF) and the Belize Coast Guard. Belize also participated in the first Seminar which was held last year from 7th to 11th March 2016.

