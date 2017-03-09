News March 9, 2017 - 09:25

BEL Removes Osprey Nest from Transmission Lines, Installs Platforms for Birds

The power went of in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize on March forth for a couple of hours in the morning, but island residents were not upset because of the reason for the outage. It was an announced and scheduled power outage by the Belize Electricity Limied (BEL) to removed empty Osprey nests from transmission structures near the coastline in Bomba and San Pedro.

BEL stated that the nests sometimes cause power interruptions so they set out to place deterrents on their structures and installed platforms for the birds to build their nests, away from the power system. In this way the power company says it will better manage reliability for their customers and take care of wildlife in Belize.

Bravo on the great incentive to provide better service to their customers and at the same time taking care of the country’s beautiful wildlife.

