March 7, 2017

Tiffany Trump, daughter of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was spotted today, March 7, 2017, catching a boat to her hotel on North Ambergris Caye, Belize. She was in the company of U.S Embassy members and her boyfriend Ross Mechanic. Tiffany has also had the opportunity to visit the mainland of Belize as she spent a couple days in Cayo and enjoying a zip lining adventure. 

In December of 2016 it was Tiffany's sister, Ivanka Trump, and her husband who vacationed on the island of Cayo Espanto, Belize off the shores of Ambergris Caye: Click Here to Read More.

