Super Bowl Champion NFL Player Talks to San Pedro High School Students

This is the year for celebrities in Belize as more celebrities have been spotting in the country this early in 2017. This week, NFL players Ray Crockett (Denver, Broncos) Terrell McClain (Dallas, Cowboys) and Henry Melton (Free Agent) made their debut in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. Today, March 2, 2017, these three NFL players took the time to talk to students of San Pedro High School during a special assembly. They had the full attention of the student body, even with all the student's excitement, as the three foodball players talked about dreams, goals and how to achieve them. Autographs and pictures were also taken.

The NFL player's address to the students of SPHS was made possible by Mahogany Bay Village who arranged the assembly during the time of their stay in San Pedro. They also received a warm welcome by the Mayor Daniel Guerrero and members of the San Pedro Town Council who were also invited to attend.

Donald Ray Crockett is a two-time super bowl champion, born January 5, 1967. He is a former American football player in the National Football League. He played for fourteen years in the NFL and earned two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos as a cornerback.

Henry James Melton was born October 11, 1986 and is an American football defensive end who is currently a free agent. He played college football for the University of Texas, where he was a running back for the 2005 National Championship team, and also played on special teams. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft and has also played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Melton's first appearance as a Longhorn was on September 3, 2005 against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. Melton was a backup running back in his first two seasons, according to Mike Lampe. He carried 132 times for 625 yards (4.7-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. In 2007, Melton switched to defensive tackle.

Terrell McClain was born July 20, 1988 and is an American football defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started 12 games at defensive tackle registering 20 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, before being placed on the injured reserve list with a left knee injury on December 6. He was released on September 2, 2012.

McClain signed with the New England Patriots on September 26, 2012. He was waived on October 2, after being active for one game and not recording any statistics. McClain signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent on October 29, 2012. He played in 16 games and finished with a career-high 21 tackles and a fumble recovery.

McClain signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on March 12, 2014.[4] Although he looked strong and was taking advantage of the added work as Henry Melton recovered from knee surgery during off-season workouts, a high-ankle sprain he suffered in training camp affected his momentum. He played 13 games in a reserve role and finished with 20 tackles (3 for loss), 7 quarterback pressures, one sack and a forced fumble. His best game came against the Washington Redskins, notching 4 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

In 2015, he missed time during training camp with a bone bruise and hamstring injuries. He registered 4 tackles in the first two regular-season games, before being placed on the injured reserve list with a toe injury on September 22.

Miss San Pedro High School, Faith Noel with NFL Players

Ambergris Today with NFL Players

