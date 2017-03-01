News March 1, 2017 - 11:34

The Year of the Comparsas at Carnaval 2017

The comparsas (street dances) have never been more alive, colorful and entertaining like this year. It seems that each group put in maximum efforts in making the songs better, their lyrics and rhymes funnier and costumes more colorful. San Pedro Carnaval celebrations concluded last night, Tuesday, February 28, 2017 with a bang and special appearance by Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama!

Los Barbies (Male Dance Group/Comparsa) won best comparsa this year after rapping up three consecutive days of street dancing with one of the best routines the island has seen since the parody of the John McAfee scandal back in 2013! This year they brought in Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton into the mix with an insanely comical and entertaining song/dance routine parodying the recent election of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America.

The San Pedro AIDS Commission dedicated their entire performances to the late Felix Ayuso who was recognized by the San Pedro Town Council and San Pedro House of Culture as ‘El Rey de Carnaval’ (King of Carnaval) for his tremendous efforts in keeping the culture of the celebrations alive on the island. The Commission put on spectacular dance routines with elaborate costumes and even sent out the message of ‘No Offshore Oil Drilling’ for Belize during Day 2 of Carnaval. The group was awarded second place,

Third place was given to Doña Flora’s Comparsa who were more traditional in their costumes and style of dancing. They stuck to the roots of Carnaval and had superb costumes and a very energetic group of dancers. A fourth comparsa ‘Jaguar’s Girls’ only managed to perform on Day 1 of Carnaval but were just as entertaining for those who came out to watch them dance. FUN!

There was a lot less painting taking place this year, except for the last day when it seems like the entire island comes out to paint each other. Deejay music and Foam Parties kept the young at heart entertained at Central Park where most of the painting was centered.

Carnaval in San Pedro officially ends today with the burning of Don Juan Carnaval at Central Park at 6p.m.

Day Three Highlights:

Flora's Group:

Los Barbies:





San Pedro AIDS Commission:





