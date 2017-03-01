Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsMarch 1, 2017 - 10:04
Woman Reported Missing After a Day of Jet Skiing, Suspected Drowning
The San Pedro Police and community this morning are in search of a missing woman who is lost at sea on the leeward side of Ambergris Caye after an afternoon that was suppose to be a pleasurable one.
According to Police Reports, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 39-year-old Marvin Hazim Yono, American National of Bloomfield Michigan reported that he and another friend were at an area located west of Ambergris Caye which is known as “Secret Beach” on separate jet skis . Around 2:30 p.m. he invited a 29-year-old Rickilee Michelle Mercer, American accountant of Texas, USA for a ride.
Mr. Yono reported that they left on the jet ski heading west from “Secret Beach” when they both fell off the jet ski. He then swam to shore and the last sighting of Mercer was when she was swimming towards the jet ski.
The crowd that was enjoying an afternoon at Secret Beach became a search party as the daylight started to fade. Some islanders reported seeing a woman on a jet ski drifting towards Cayo Espanto, a few miles so of Secret Beach, but as of this morning the search party deployed last night was not able to locate the woman.
Police and the Belize Coast Guard head the search and investigations into the incident continue.
UPDATE 7P.M. March 1, 2017
-photo via Facebook
Police reports that the lifeless body of Rickilee Michelle Mercer was discovered this afternoon at 1:30p.m. around the vicinity of Blackadore Caye with apparent injuries to her neck. Her body has since been transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City awaiting a postmortem examination. Investigations continue into this matter.
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
The Beautification of the Island Commences
02-24-2017
San Pedro Carnaval 2017 Kicks Off
02-27-2017
"Day Two" Carnaval 2017
02-28-2017
The Year of the Comparsas at Carnaval 2017
03-01-2017
Woman Reported Missing After a Day of Jet Skiing, Suspected Drowning
03-01-2017
Most Popular
Woman Reported Missing After a Day of Jet Skiing, Suspected Drowning
03-01-2017
What's your name?
02-28-2011
Now What Has These Guys So Scared!?
05-31-2016
No Hotels for Easter Break in San Pedro Village
03-26-2013
No to Offshore Drilling - Your Signature Needed!
02-17-2011
Comments