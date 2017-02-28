Ambergris Caye Directory

Icon February 28, 2017 - 10:53

"Day Two" Carnaval 2017

The Carnaval Fiesta continues as the second day went by with more dancing and painting. Flora's Group theme of "Exercising Girls" fit in perefectly with all the dancing they were doing, while The San Pedro AIDS Commission brought awarness in saying No to Offshore drilling with their theme "Under the Sea". Los Barbies danced the night away celebrating "Los Quine Años De Ruby" Ruby's 15 Años - a parody to the internet famous birthday celebration. Lets not forget the painting and the foam party! (Videos Clips on Ambergris Today Facebook Page)

Flora's Group:

Los Barbies:

San Pedro Aids Commission:

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

"Day Two" Carnaval 2017
