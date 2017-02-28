Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsFebruary 28, 2017 - 10:53
"Day Two" Carnaval 2017
The Carnaval Fiesta continues as the second day went by with more dancing and painting. Flora's Group theme of "Exercising Girls" fit in perefectly with all the dancing they were doing, while The San Pedro AIDS Commission brought awarness in saying No to Offshore drilling with their theme "Under the Sea". Los Barbies danced the night away celebrating "Los Quine Años De Ruby" Ruby's 15 Años - a parody to the internet famous birthday celebration. Lets not forget the painting and the foam party! (Videos Clips on Ambergris Today Facebook Page)
Flora's Group:
Los Barbies:
San Pedro Aids Commission:
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
stories
Two Men Fined $10,000 for Illegal Entry into the Mayflower Bocawina National Park Protected Area
02-22-2017
Two Men Fined $10,000 for Illegal Entry into the Mayflower Bocawina National Park Protected Area
02-22-2017
stories
Aiesha Moriera Wins Zone 5 Spelling Bee Competition
02-23-2017
Aiesha Moriera Wins Zone 5 Spelling Bee Competition
02-23-2017
stories
The Beautification of the Island Commences
02-24-2017
The Beautification of the Island Commences
02-24-2017
stories
San Pedro Carnaval 2017 Kicks Off
02-27-2017
San Pedro Carnaval 2017 Kicks Off
02-27-2017
stories
"Day Two" Carnaval 2017
02-28-2017
"Day Two" Carnaval 2017
02-28-2017
Most Popular
Socials
Guerrero & Zaldivar Nuptials
12-30-2015
Guerrero & Zaldivar Nuptials
12-30-2015
Socials
Mariel Calderon Celebrates Her Quinceaños
01-14-2016
Mariel Calderon Celebrates Her Quinceaños
01-14-2016
Socials
Ambergris Caye Joins in Earth Hour 2016 Observance
03-21-2016
Ambergris Caye Joins in Earth Hour 2016 Observance
03-21-2016
Socials
Comedy Night at Sandbar Raises over $5K for Island Charities
04-11-2016
Comedy Night at Sandbar Raises over $5K for Island Charities
04-11-2016
Comments