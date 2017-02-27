Ambergris Caye Directory

February 27, 2017

San Pedro Carnaval 2017 Kicks Off

Carnaval 2017 Kicks Off

Carnaval 2017 has started with colorful costumes, live music and lots of dancing by four compara groups that took to the streets to downtown San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. On Sunday, February 26, 2017, the island came to life with residents enjoyed one of the most traditional celebrations on the island. The four compara groups (street dancing groups) are: Flora's Group, San Pedro AIDS Commisssion, Las Original Barbies, and Jaguar's Girls. Here are some highlights of Day One:

Flora's Group:

Jaguar's Girls:

San Pedro AIDS Commission:

Las Original Barbies:

Tribute to Felix Ayuso:

A Special tribute to "El Rey De Carnaval" Felix Ayuso (who recently passed away) took place on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Central Park. His son Jovan Ayuso was given a palque in recognition of his father's dedication and hard work towards Carnaval and the community of San Pedro.

