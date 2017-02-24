News February 24, 2017 - 09:24

The Beautification of the Island Commences

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, the San Pedro Town Council held its final consultation based on a local economic development strategic plan for San Pedro Town. Many public consultations have been held, surveys have been taken and with the help of proffesionals from Candada thanks to CARILED the projects have started.

Although not all projects have been finalized and still need to be reviewed, some like the reclamation of beaches will commense this Saturday, February 25, 2017. In the area of Boca Del Rio, solar powered lights have been installed especially in the park and more are yet to be installed along the beach. This program falls under CARILED- Caribbean Local Economic Development Project that is coordinated by Leidi Urbina here in Belize. CARILED is a Canadian government organization that helps developing countries with projects to develop and test models of Local Economic Development across the Caribbean.

