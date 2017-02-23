News February 23, 2017 - 14:10

Aiesha Moriera Wins Zone 5 Spelling Bee Competition

Bowen and Bowen hosted its annual Spelling Bee competition today, February 23, 2017, at the San Pedro Lions Den. Twelve children competed in a series of two rounds which deteremined the top six spellers: Karina Sotz, Stacey Campos, Aiesha Moriera, Jamileth Beltran, Tellen Smith and Alexandra Lausen.

After two more rounds, Aiesha Moriera of New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School was announced as the winner and Tellen Smith of The Island Academy took second place. Because there was a tie for third place, the four remaining students continued the spelling quest until Jamileth Beltran won third place.

Aiesha and Tellen will compete in Belize City at the National Spelling Bee Competiton that will take place in a few weeks. Jamileth will accompany them in the city as a substitute if in case one of these students can't compete.

Congratulation and Best of Luck!

Thank you to all the school's that took part, they are as follow:

Ambergris Caye Elementary School(ACES): Amber Rivero, Jasmin Sanchez

Caye Calker Roman Catholic School(CCRCS): Emely Requena, Karina Scotz

Holy Cross Anglican School: Leitica Garcia, Stacey Campos

Isla Bonita Elementary School: Naime Nassar, Annelyze Perdue

New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School: Aeisha Moriera, Jamileth Beltran

The Island Academy: Tellen Smith, Alexandra Lausen

