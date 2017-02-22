Ambergris Caye Directory

Icon February 22, 2017 - 08:28

Sargassum is BACK, Clean Efforts Pick Up

Sargassum is BACK, Islanders Start Raking

The nasty, smelly and unsightly sargassum is back! You can smell it in the air while walking through town and its blocking our beaches once again. Will the problematic sargassum wash ashore in abundance like it did last year? No one knows for sure, but we know that there is a lot of clean up ahead.

Islanders are once again pulling out the rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows and heading to the beach to clean up. It's an arduous task, but if left untouched it becomes an even bigger problem. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as 2016!!!

