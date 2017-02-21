Ambergris Caye Directory

Tours and Adventures:Tres Pescados Fly Shop

  News  

Icon February 21, 2017 - 12:50

Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martin

Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martin

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan announced the death of our brother Bishop Emeritus Osmond Peter Martin early in the morning of Thursday, February 16, 2017.  Bishop Martin died in his sleep while residing at his family home in Dangriga.  He was 86 years old and had been struggling with the ailments of the aging process for some time.

O. P. Martin was ordained a priest on April 3, 1959 in Dangriga after completing studies at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.  He served at parishes in Corozal, San Ignacio, St. Joseph, and Holy Redeemer Cathedral.  On October 7, 1982 he was ordained Auxiliary Bishop, making him the first Garifuna and Belizean bishop for the Church.  After just a few years, on January 16, 1984, he was appointed the Bishop of Belize City and Belmopan.  He served the Church in that leadership role until his retirement in 2007.

In a press release the Government of Belize expressed its deepest condolences to the family, friends and Roman Catholic community on the passing of the Reverend Bishop Osmond Peter Martin.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan wishes to invite the people of God in Belize to join us in celebrating the life of our brother Bishop Emeritus Osmund Peter Martin.  He was born on December 3, 1930 in Dangriga and died early in the morning of Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Many have already remembered Bishop Martin in masses and prayers. The Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan invites the people of Belize to join us in one or another of the following masses:

· Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Dangriga at 11am on Sunday, February 26, 2017 with viewing of the body beginning at 10:15am.

· Memorial Mass at Holy Redeemer Cathedral in Belize City at 9am on Monday, February 27, 2017 with viewing of the body beginning at 8am.

· Official Funeral with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-cathedral in Belmopan at 2pm on Monday, February 27, 2017 with viewing of the body beginning at 1pm.

· Burial in the Church yard of Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-cathedral in Belmopan.

All are welcome to attend these masses. The Mass in Belmopan is called an Official Funeral, because the Government of Belize has offered to honor Bishop Martin with this recognition, and the family and Roman Catholic Church have agreed to accept this privilege.

The Belize Council of Churches/Belize Assn. of Evangelical Churches as Belizeans who cannot attend to continue to pray with the Church in Belize for the family of Bishop Martin, for the clergy, and all the people Bishop Martin served so faithfully during his ministry as priest and bishop in Belize.

Click Here for More News on Ambergriis Today Online

Recent News

Placencia Community Says “NO” to Offshore Oilstories
Placencia Community Says “NO” to Offshore Oil
02-20-2017
Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunnedstories
Golf Cart Burns Down Leaving Renters Stunned
02-20-2017
Mari Magaña Crowned Miss Carnaval 2017stories
Mari Magaña Crowned Miss Carnaval 2017
02-21-2017
Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martinstories
Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martin
02-21-2017
Local Rotary Club Invites You to Learn to Dance for a Causestories
Local Rotary Club Invites You to Learn to Dance for a Cause
02-21-2017

Most Popular

Condolences to Family of the Late Freddy WaightCommunity Bulletin
Condolences to Family of the Late Freddy Waight
02-21-2014
Belize Football Team Cannot Participate in CONCACAF 2013-2014Stories
Belize Football Team Cannot Participate in CONCACAF 2013-2014
06-06-2013
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Village in the 1960’sFlashbacks
The Village in the 1960’s
10-11-2011
Belize National Football TeamStories
Belize National Football Team Travels to Costa Rica for UNCAF Competition
01-16-2013
Deep Sea creature foud at Belize Blue HoleStories
Strange Deep Sea Fish Found at Blue Hole
08-19-2011

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.