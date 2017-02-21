Ambergris Caye Directory

February 21, 2017

Local Rotary Club Invites You to Learn to Dance for a Cause

The Rotary Club of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye has launched a weekly dance class for couples and singles throughout the island, attendees can learn swing, salsa and other Latin-inspired dance from professional local instructor Zuzana Maros who has more than 20 years experience in music, drama and performing arts.

Everyone is invited to attend and dance with locals from the San Pedro community in a relaxed, casual environment, every Monday from 7-9 p.m. at Banyan Bay's beachside conference room. The first hour is instruction from Maros, and the second hour is for those who choose to stay for group dance practice. Age 21+, couples and singles are all welcome. Dance partners are not needed to enjoy the weekly event “Let's Dance!”

Price: $25bze per class or $20 per class with a 10 pass card; $15 for all Rotarians

When: Every Monday, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Banyan Bay Conference Center, immediately south of Pier 366 

Anyone interested and wants to learn is welcomed to attend. All proceeds from Let's Dance directly benefits Rotary's three main projects: 

1. 911 & Emergency Response Project: Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye is working to improve 911 and emergency response services for the island, including creating a database of available medical equipment, staff with emergency response training and 24-hour boat captain availability; assisting the Polyclinic with repair, maintenance, supply and training on medical equipment; procuring two multi-line phones as the Police Station to separate 911 calls from regular calls; and local training on when and how to use 911.

2. San Pedro Kid's Club: Rotary Club has been assisting Wednesday Softball evenings for the San Pedro Kid's Club, including helping source volunteers, raise funds for softball equipment and market the club to local children so they have a safe, fun place for after-school activities.

3. WASH: Beginning this spring, Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye will be supporting the Belize initiatives for Rotary Internationals' WASH methodology to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in San Pedro's schools.

Those who are interested in becoming a member, the Rotary club holds its meetings every Wednesday at 11:45 am at the Conference room in Banyan Bay Resort, everyone is welcomed to attend and become a part of this cause.

