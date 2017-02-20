Ambergris Caye Directory

February 21, 2017

Mari Magaña Crowned Miss Carnaval 2017

It was a night full of fun and laughter as five contestants took the stage at the San Pedro High School Auditorium on Saturday, Februarry 18, 2017, for the selection of Miss Carnaval. The pageant consisted of 4 segments: Sports, Beach, Talent and Evening wear.

A special presentatiation in memory of Felix Ayuso "Rey de el Carnaval" was conducted by Fatima Graniel who delighted the audience with a poem and children were invited to release ballons in his honor. To cheer up the mood and keep the pageant going, the most antisipated segment began as each contestant presented their talent; an audience favorite. In the end Vicky Marin was announced as first runner up and Mari Magaña was crowned Miss Carnaval 2017.

The Mrs. Reina del Carnaval Pageant is organized by Mrs. Flora Ancona’s Comparsa Group that year after year entertains during the three days of street dancing during Carnaval celebrations. The pageant contestants are older women (Mrs.) who prove that beauty comes in all ages.

Carnaval celebrations in San Pedro will commence on Saturday, February 25 to March 1, 2017.

