Ambergris Caye Directory

Real Estate:Sunrise Realty

  News  

Icon February 20, 2017 - 20:25

Golf Cart Burns Down Leaving Renters Stunned

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Three visitors to the island were left stunned and without a ride after their rented golf cart burnt down to a crisp in front of Island City Supermarket tonight February 20, 2017 just before 7p.m.  

“We rushed rushed from inside the supermarket when we heard there was a fire outside,” commented one of the persons who rented the golf cart. They were shopping at Island City after having parked the cart outside the supermarket on Coconut Drive. The golf cart was completely destroyed after it ignited and power was cut off in the area for a few minutes while it was being extinguished by surrounding residents and volunteers; the San Pedro Fire Department arrived after the incident and was not able to operate their water pumps.

The renters of the cart are astonished as to how the vehicle caught fire while parked. It is not the first time that a golf cart has burst into flames but it is not a common occurrence. The San Pedro Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunned

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

Recent News

Placencia Community Says “NO” to Offshore Oilstories
Placencia Community Says “NO” to Offshore Oil
02-20-2017
Belizean Musical and Cultural Icon “Leela” Vernon Passes Awaystories
Belizean Musical and Cultural Icon “Leela” Vernon Passes Away
02-20-2017
Alert: Fake Facebook Profiles of Prime Minsiter Dean Barrowstories
Alert: Fake Facebook Profiles of Prime Minsiter Dean Barrow
02-16-2017
Mari Magaña Crowned Miss Carnaval 2017stories
Mari Magaña Crowned Miss Carnaval 2017
02-21-2017
Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters Stunnedstories
Golf Cart Burns Down Leaving Renters Stunned
02-20-2017

Most Popular

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Village in the 1960’sFlashbacks
The Village in the 1960’s
10-11-2011
Golf Cart Burst into Flames Leaving Renters StunnedStories
Golf Cart Burns Down Leaving Renters Stunned
02-20-2017
Magical Dolphin Encounters in BelizePic of the Week
Magical Dolphin Encounters in Belize
02-29-2016
Dorian's Angels
Dorian’s Angels – CG Esthetics
10-05-2010
Utility Truck Donated to San Pedro Town Stories
Retired US Citizen Donates Truck to Town Council
09-27-2012

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.