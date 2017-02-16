News February 16, 2017 - 00:00

Alert: Fake Facebook Profiles of Prime Minsiter Dean Barrow

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is aware that members of the public have been contacted by Facebook accounts under the name “Dean Barrow”. The OPM informs the general public that any pages purporting to be the personal or official account of or bearing photos or personal information of Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow are fake and unauthorized.

Users are advised to disregard any friend requests or communication from such pages and especially refrain from sharing any personal information with said accounts.

All communication from the Prime Minister are shared by the Government of Belize Press Office on its official Facebook page.

