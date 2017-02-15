News February 15, 2017 - 11:01

Artisan Market Booths are Now Opened for Business

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017 an inaguration ceremony for the Artisan's Market Project was held at the side of the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sports Complex or better known as Saca Chispas. The mayor expressed that it has been a work in progress that has finally come to reality with the help of CARILED (Caribbean Local Economic Development Project.)

CARILED is a canadian government organization that helps developing countries with projects to develop and test models of Local Economic Development across the Caribbean. CARILED is the number one sponsor of the Artisan's Market and has helped la isla bonita through various ways. CARILED also took the opportunity to present to Mr. Chris Nunez, traffic department manager, some traffic signs that will soon be seen all around town. Marion Villanueva, CARILED program director expressed her love for Belize and the entire caribbean. She hopes to continue helping Belize for as long as possible.

Artisan's have now been given the approval to move into their booths and are more than happy. The mayor claims this is the second phase of the Artisan's Market Project and that the third and final stage will occur soon. Along with the Artisan's Market Project, the Traffic issues around the island are also being taken care of by the town council with the help of CARILED. Projects to improve traffic flow will commence in just a few weeks.

Special thanks to the Children from Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) for their special presentations.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online