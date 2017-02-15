Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsFebruary 15, 2017 - 11:01
Artisan Market Booths are Now Opened for Business
On Tuesday, February 14, 2017 an inaguration ceremony for the Artisan's Market Project was held at the side of the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sports Complex or better known as Saca Chispas. The mayor expressed that it has been a work in progress that has finally come to reality with the help of CARILED (Caribbean Local Economic Development Project.)
CARILED is a canadian government organization that helps developing countries with projects to develop and test models of Local Economic Development across the Caribbean. CARILED is the number one sponsor of the Artisan's Market and has helped la isla bonita through various ways. CARILED also took the opportunity to present to Mr. Chris Nunez, traffic department manager, some traffic signs that will soon be seen all around town. Marion Villanueva, CARILED program director expressed her love for Belize and the entire caribbean. She hopes to continue helping Belize for as long as possible.
Artisan's have now been given the approval to move into their booths and are more than happy. The mayor claims this is the second phase of the Artisan's Market Project and that the third and final stage will occur soon. Along with the Artisan's Market Project, the Traffic issues around the island are also being taken care of by the town council with the help of CARILED. Projects to improve traffic flow will commence in just a few weeks.
Special thanks to the Children from Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) for their special presentations.
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
San Mateo Education and a Successful Food Drive
02-13-2017
Eleven Year Old Blogger Madison Edwards to Snorkel Belize Barrier Reef for Awareness
02-11-2017
San Pedro High School's 2017 Business Fair
02-13-2017
"Open House" at Isla Bonita Elementary School
02-13-2017
Artisan Market Booths are Now Opened for Business
02-15-2017
Most Popular
Healing Hands Massage Center
10-05-2010
Home Style Cooking and Flavors at El Fogon
01-28-2013
Hawksbill Turtle Rescues in Belize
02-03-2012
Two Charged for Burglary of Wings Department Store/Update on Plaza Gomez Murder Case
11-25-2010
Overloaded Water Taxi Pier Collapses in Caye Caulker, Belize
04-23-2014
Comments