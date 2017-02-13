News February 13, 2017 - 13:30

San Pedro High School's 2017 Business Fair

On Saturday, February 10, 2017, San Pedro High School held its Annual Business Fair at the R. Angel Auditorium. Seniors and Juniors were given the opportunity to show off their marketing skills by creating a product and then not only putting their product on display but selling it as well.

With eye-catching booths and catchy music to draw customers in, many left with tons of goodies and in awe of what these students have created. Indeed it was a great success for San Pedro High School on their fun Business Fair. Great job everybody!

