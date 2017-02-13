Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsFebruary 13, 2017 - 11:28
"Open House" at Isla Bonita Elementary School
Isla Bonita Elementary School held its open house on Friday, February 10, 2017 at its school grounds. The class of standard five and six were able to showcase their knowledge on certain topics. Topics included: Child Abuse, Childrens Rights, Alcohol Abuse, Drug Abuse, HIV/AIDS, and STD's/STI's. Every year it gets bigger and better.
