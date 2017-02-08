News February 8, 2017 - 09:34

Rebecca Rath Miss Belize Universe 2016 to Return Home from Manila

BELIZE CITY, Belize— On January 29, 2017, on Fox Television Network, 86 of the world’s most beautiful and accomplished young women vied for the opportunity to be crowned Miss Universe. Among those women was our very own Miss Belize, Rebecca Rath.

“Bex “as she is affectionately known, is the first to represent Belize in the Miss Universe Pageant in ten years and was a favorite on social media and popular pageant websites. She was featured in several video clips along with other delegates and showcased her love for the jewel in which she was born and raised. Though she was not among the thirteen finalists, Rebecca’s eloquence and undeniable charm has made her one of Belize’s most celebrated beauty ambassadors in recent times.

Rebecca returns home on February 10th. Here is what will take place:

- Welcome at the PGIA at approximately 12 noon

- Motorcade through principal streets of Belize City following her arrival

- Press briefing at the Bliss Centre @2PM

The public is invited to line the streets and attend the press briefing at the Bliss to give a warm welcome to one of Belize’s greatest beauty Ambassadors.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT REBECCA RATH and Miss Universe

1. Rebecca’s National costume was designed and sketched by Belizean/American designer Richard Henderson (RH Creations) and made by Belizean costume experts David Matus & Roberto Pasos Dominguez of Titans Carnival Band.

2. Rebecca’s evening gown was designed by Fernando Wong.

3. Rebecca’s national gift was a painting by Pen Cayetano which sold for $1700.00 BZD. All proceeds goes to a charity affiliated with Miss Universe.

4. Miss Universe 2016 is Miss France, 1st runner up Miss Haiti and 2nd Runner up is Miss Colombia

5. Sarita Acosta is the highest-ranking Miss Belize delegate placing 7th in 1979.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online