News February 6, 2017 - 12:22

TripAdvisor’s Best Hotels 2017 Announced - Belize Prevails

Trip Advisor’s 2017 Traveler’s Choice Awards are out and Belize once again boasts four properties in the Top 25 Hotels in Central America list - three from San Pedro, Ambergris Caye and one from Placencia.

Belize is still making its mark as a top destination among the best in the world with tourism arrivals keep on breaking records year after year. More international airlines are heading to Belize, adding direct flights from key cities in the United States, Canada and South America.

Ambergris Caye boasts listings of the top hotels in Central America with three hotels: Las Terrazas, Victoria House and Coco Beach Resor and Las Terrazas and one from Placencia, Belize Ocean Club Report being voted among the best. Costa Rica is a top contender in Central America with the most hotels on the list, which also include hotels from Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras.

Ambergris Caye also has the most hotels listed on TripAdvisor’s Top Lists in Belize and tops some 'Top World' lists with The Phoenix Resort in San Pedro still up high at #2 in the Top 10 Luxury Resorts in Central America list. Sleeping Giant Lodge in Belmopan is #18 in the Top 25 Hotels for Service in the World; Villa Verano in Hopkins is #3 in Top 10 Hotels for Family - Central America; and Coco Plum Island Resort is still high in the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in the World at #9.

Below is the list of all TOP resorts in Belize that made it into the TripAdvisors’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards – Best Hotels 2017:

Las Terrazas Resort



Top 25 Hotels Central America

4. Las Terrazas Resort - San Pedro

8. Victoria House - San Pedro

11. Coco Beach Resort - San Ped ro

25. Belize Ocean Club Resort - Placencia

Top 10 Luxury Hotels - Central America

2. The Phoenix Resort - San Pedro

The Phoenix Resort

Top 25 Small Hotels World

20. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort

Top 10 Hotels for Family - Central America

3. Villa Verano - Hopkins

6. La Perla del Caribe - San Pedro

7. Grand Colony Island Villas - San Pedro

Top 25 Best Service Hotels - World

18. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

22. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Placencia

Sleeping Giant Lodge

Top 25 Best Service Hotels - Central America

2. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

3. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Placencia

4. Coco Beach Resort - San Pedro

7. Belizean Dreams - Hopkins

11. The Phoenix Resort - San Pedro

12. Pelican Reef Villas Resort - San Pedro

15. Xanadu Island Resort - San Pedro

18. Turneffe Flats - Turneffe Island

20. El Pescador - San Pedro

Top 25 Hotels for Romance - World

9. Coco Plum Island Resort - Belize Cayes

Coco Plum Island Resort

Top 25 Romance - Central America

2. Coco Plum Island Resort - Coco Plum Caye

5. Belizean Dreams - Hopkins

6. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

7. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort

9. Ka’ana Resort - San Ignacio

12. Colinda Cabañas - Caye Caulker

15. Mata Chica Resort & Spa - San Pedro

16. Victoria House - San Pedro

19. Thatch Caye Resort - Coco Plum Caye

Top 10 Hotels for Romance - Belize

1. Coco Plum Island Resort - Belize Cayes

2. Belizean Dreams - Hopkins

3. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

4. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Placencia

5. Ka’ana Resort - San Ignacio

6. Colinda Cabañas - Caye Caulker

7. Mata Chica Resort & Spa - San Pedro

8. Victoria House - San Pedro

9. Thatch Caye Resort - Coco Plum Resort

10. Maya Beach Hotel - Placencia



Top 25 B&Bs and Inns - Central America

1. Vanilla Hills Lodge - San Ignacio

8. A Belizean Nirvana - Placencia

17. The Inn at Twin Palms - Belmopan

24. Amanda’s Place - Caye Caulker

Top 10 B&Bs and Inns - Belize

1. Vanilla Hills Lodge - San Ignacio

2. A Belizean Nirvana - Placencia

3. The Inn at Twin Palms - Belmopan

4. Amanda’s Place - Caye Caulker

5. Weezie’s Ocean Front Hotel and Garden Cottages - Caye Caulker

6. The Lodge at Chaa Creek - San Ignacio

7. Casa Placencia Belize - Placencia

8. Coconut Row Guest House - Hopkins

9. Sea Dreams Hotel - Caye Caulker

10. duPlooy’s Jungle Lodge - San Ignacio



Top 10 Hotels for Service - Belize

1. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

2. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Placencia

3. Coco Plum Island Resort - Belize Cayes

4. Belizean Dreams - Hopkins

5. The Phoenix Resort - San Pedro

6. Pelican Reef Villas Resort - San Pedro

7. Xanadu Island Resort - San Pedro

8. Turneffe Flats - Turneffe Island

9. El Pescador - San Pedro

10 Ka’ana Resort - San Ignacio



Top 10 Small Hotels - Belize

1. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort - Placencia

2. Sleeping Giant Lodge - Belmopan

3. Belizean Dreams - Hopkins

4. Coco Plum Island Resort - Belize Cayes

5. The Phoenix Resort - San Pedro

6. Pelican Reef Villas Resort - San Pedro

7. Xanadu Island Resort - San Pedro

8. Ka’ana Resort - San Ignacio

9. Mariposa Jungle Lodge - San Antonio

10 Chabil Mar - Placencia



Top 10 Bargain Hotels - Belize

1. Clarissa Falls Resort

2. Colinda Cabañas - Caye Caulker

3. Black Rock Lodge - Black Rock

4. Captain Jak’s Cabañas - Placencia

5. Ranguana Lodge - Placencia

6. Caribbean Villas - San Pedro

7. Tobacco Caye Paradise - Tobacco Cay

8. Jaguar Reef Lodge & Spa - Hopkins

9. Conch Shell Inn - San Pedro

10. Almond Beach Resort & Spa - Hopkins

