News February 3, 2017 - 12:31

San Pedro Mourns One of its Heroes - Felix Ayuso

Residents of San Pedro Town are still in disbelief after the announcement of the death of Felix Ayuso Jr. sent shockwaves of emotions across the island community on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The untimely death of such a significant personality in San Pedro, has left a community heartbroken, sad and angry.

The outpour of sadness and support for the Ayuso family is most evident in social media were hundreds of family members and friends mourn the loss of a great man in the community. More so, Felix’s life is being celebrated as residents post pictures, achievements and happy memories along with Felix Ayuso who had positively touched the lives of many in more ways than one.

During San Pedro Township celebrations 2013, Felix Ayuso was acknowledged for his outstanding community service to the people of San Pedro Town as president of San Pedro AIDS Commission by the San Pedro Town Council



Police reports have deem the incident as ‘murder’ siting that police officers visited his residence at the corner of Jew Fish and Sea Weed Streets, where 44-year-old Jose Felix Ayuso was found lying in his bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Initial investigation reveals that Ayuso was last seen alive on Wednesday 1st February, 2017 about 4:30 p.m. at his Unisex beauty salon situated on Laguna Drive by his sister. About 6:30 p.m. the following day, on February 2, she decided to make checks on him at his residence when she discovered his body.

The body was transported to the San Pedro Poly Clinic where it was pronounced dead on arrival at 9:14 p.m. It was later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Morgue for a post mortem examination. Police investigations continue as San Pedro Police confirm that two persons of interest have been detained for further questioning.

Felix was raised and educated in San Pedro, was employed as journalist and as mayor's assistant, volunteered as a Lions Member, was President of the San Pedro AIDS Commission, was an active promoter of culture and the arts and he was also owner of JoSe’s Unisex Salon. Felix brought new meaning to the spirit of Carnival and uplifted the Miss San Pedro Beauty Pageant to higher limits.

Felix had the honor of being named Person of the Year 2011 by Ambergris Today's acknowledgement and recognition of excellence to members of the San Pedro community. (Related Article: Person of the Year 2011 Felix Ayuso)

Felix is survived by his mom, Eleana Graniel Ayuso, sisters Rosita Strumburg and Carmen Eiley and brothers Luis Ayuso and Alex Noralez, son & daugter Jovan and Eleena and two grand children Skye & Kyler. He leaves behind a grieving family, members of the San Pedro Aids Commission, members of his Carnival group, and tons of friends.

The purpose of God bringing us into this Earth is so that whenever He calls us, we leave this earth a better place. Thus the reason of our existence is that we leave many friends behind. Felix Ayuso exemplifies this plan of God as he left this world a better place leaving tons of friends grieving his early departure. Ambergris Today extends sincere condolences to his family, relatives, friends and the community of San Pedro.

**The staff of Lighthouse Christian Radio Ministry & He Intends Victory Belize & International also express condolences on the passing of Felix Ayuso. In celebrating his life and work in San Pedro Town Lighthouse Christian Radio will air an interview with Felix done several year ago on this weekend's edition of "Who's Who in San Pedro". It will air this Saturday, February 4 at 5:00 AM, 12 Noon, & 7:00 PM on FM 101.3 in San Pedro Town/Caye Caulker and streamed on www.galcom.org/xstreamer/

A huge advocate of culture/folklore preservation on the island Felix's spirit and energy will be missed during the Carnaval Festivities every February

