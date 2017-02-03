Ambergris Caye Directory

February 3, 2017

BEL Awards 1,110 Golden Citizens with Electricity Bill Discounts

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) is providing 1,110 senior citizens countrywide with discounts on their electricity bills for 2017 through the Company’s Golden Citizen Program.

Ms. Ivorine Bulwer, Executive Director of HelpAge Belize, which endorses the program says, “BEL’s services to improve the quality of life for older persons in Belize is an indication of the Company’s appreciation for those who have contributed to the growth and development of the Belizean Society.”

The random selection is made annually from qualifying account holders who are Belizean Citizens, 65 years of age or older with only one active electricity account registered in their name at their residence. Since the launch of the program in 2012, the number of awardees has been increased annually, with this year’s total more than doubling the 500 selected in 2016. 

BEL encourages senior citizens to update their account, by visiting any BEL office and presenting their Golden Citizens Social Security card, as the first step towards qualifying for the Program.

BEL Awards 1,110 Golden Citizens with Electricity Bill Discounts
