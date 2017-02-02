Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsFebruary 2, 2017 - 10:50
Sandwhich Boards and Street Closures for Construction Notice
The San Pedro Town Council hereby requesting all businesses that the use sandwich boards as a medium to promote their business, to kindly do so on their own premises. All sandwich boards on public property, including the beach, should be removed and relocated inside the perimeters of the property where the business is located.
The San Pedro Town Council is hereby requesting all construction companies and contractors needing to use any street (public property) to facilitate their construction tasks, to kindly request for a permit with the supervisor of the San Pedro Traffic Department, for street closure, at least forty-eight hours (48 hrs.) prior to the scheduled date of use.
The San Pedro Town Council appreciates your cooperation and understanding in this matter.
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training
02-01-2017
Belize to Improve Forensic Services and Unveil Crime Strategy
01-31-2017
Miss Belize Universe Unites an Entire Nation
01-31-2017
Belize Forest Department Looking After Threatened Species
02-02-2017
Sandwhich Boards and Street Closures for Construction Notice
02-02-2017
Most Popular
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says
01-27-2017
Sandwhich Boards and Street Closures for Construction Notice
02-02-2017
Pro NFL Player Bernard Berrian Hangs Out in San Pedro, Belize
07-08-2013
BDF Soldier Shot at Belize Camp near Guatemalan Border
03-30-2016
Comments