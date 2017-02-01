News February 1, 2017 - 14:16

66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training

Today, February 1, 2017, The Belize Training and Employment Centre (BTEC), a unit of BELTRAIDE, awarded certificates to 66 persons who completed a tourism-based Job Preparedness Training in Belize City, which was held from 11th –27th January, 2017.

The Job Preparedness Training, which had the participation of one of the largest groups, was made up of two components: soft skills (attitudes and behaviours) and technical skills (industry specific).

This was the first time in Belize City that BTEC executed training in three technical areas: Front Desk, Introduction to Bartending and House-keeping/Janitorial.

Sixty-six persons (66) completed the training with over 98% completing successfully and the remaining 2% receiving certificate of participation. Each participant was required to sit a Pre-test in English, Customer Service and Basic Tourism Facts.

All participants had to successfully complete six (6) days of soft skills, two days of customer service, before they could begin their technical training.

BTEC partnered with Happy Maids for the execution of the House-keeping/Janitorial training. The training included both theory and practical. Participants went into the community and showcased their skills by cleaning homes and offices.

BTEC continued its partnership with the Belize Institute of Mixology for the delivery of the Introduction to Bartending and for the first time was able to offer Advance Bartending training to participants. Participants had to successfully complete both theory and practical for the Introduction before they were allowed to move on to the Advance Level.

BTEC’s staff facilitated the front desk training and was able to reach out to Ezee Solutions, a company that has front desk software, which was incorporated into the training.

