Ambergris Caye Directory

Tours and Adventures:GoFish Belize

  News  

Icon February 1, 2017 - 14:16

66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training

66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training

Today, February 1, 2017, The Belize Training and Employment Centre (BTEC), a unit of BELTRAIDE, awarded certificates to 66 persons who completed a tourism-based Job Preparedness Training in Belize City, which was held from 11th –27th January, 2017. 

The Job Preparedness Training, which had the participation of one of the largest groups, was made up of two components: soft skills (attitudes and behaviours) and technical skills (industry specific).

This was the first time in Belize City that BTEC executed training in three technical areas: Front Desk, Introduction to Bartending and House-keeping/Janitorial.

Sixty-six persons (66) completed the training with over 98% completing successfully and the remaining 2% receiving certificate of participation. Each participant was required to sit a Pre-test in English, Customer Service and Basic Tourism Facts.

All participants had to successfully complete six (6) days of soft skills, two days of customer service, before they could begin their technical training.

BTEC partnered with Happy Maids for the execution of the House-keeping/Janitorial training. The training included both theory and practical. Participants went into the community and showcased their skills by cleaning homes and offices.  

BTEC continued its partnership with the Belize Institute of Mixology for the delivery of the Introduction to Bartending and for the first time was able to offer Advance Bartending training to participants. Participants had to successfully complete both theory and practical for the Introduction before they were allowed to move on to the Advance Level.

BTEC’s staff facilitated the front desk training and was able to reach out to Ezee Solutions, a company that has front desk software, which was incorporated into the training.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

Recent News

66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Trainingstories
66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training
02-01-2017
Belize to Improve Forensic Services to Unveil Crime Strategy stories
Belize to Improve Forensic Services and Unveil Crime Strategy
01-31-2017
Miss Belize Universe Unites an Entire Nationstories
Miss Belize Universe Unites an Entire Nation
01-31-2017
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Saysstories
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says
01-27-2017
Alma Gabourel Birthday Celebration Contribution $10K to San Pedro Cancer Societystories
Alma Gabourel Staines Birthday Celebration Contribution of $10K+ to San Pedro Cancer Society
01-26-2017

Most Popular

Sean McDermott To Perform At Sunshine Scholarship Foundation FundraiserCommunity Bulletin
Sean McDermott To Perform At Sunshine Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser
01-25-2017
Flor Bradley and Dorian at Wine de Vine Mardi Gras PartyEditorial Blog
Mardi Gras at Wine de Vine
02-21-2011
San Pedro High School Student Exchange Program with L.A. Harbor CollegeStories
San Pedro High School Student Exchange Program with L.A. Harbor College
06-10-2014
Hurricane Rina puts Northern Islands on Voluntary EvacuationStories
Hurricane Rina puts Northern Islands on Voluntary Evacuation
10-25-2011
Stories
Eco Challenge Kayak Race
04-29-2010

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.