Ambergris Caye Directory
NewsFebruary 1, 2017 - 14:16
66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training
Today, February 1, 2017, The Belize Training and Employment Centre (BTEC), a unit of BELTRAIDE, awarded certificates to 66 persons who completed a tourism-based Job Preparedness Training in Belize City, which was held from 11th –27th January, 2017.
The Job Preparedness Training, which had the participation of one of the largest groups, was made up of two components: soft skills (attitudes and behaviours) and technical skills (industry specific).
This was the first time in Belize City that BTEC executed training in three technical areas: Front Desk, Introduction to Bartending and House-keeping/Janitorial.
Sixty-six persons (66) completed the training with over 98% completing successfully and the remaining 2% receiving certificate of participation. Each participant was required to sit a Pre-test in English, Customer Service and Basic Tourism Facts.
All participants had to successfully complete six (6) days of soft skills, two days of customer service, before they could begin their technical training.
BTEC partnered with Happy Maids for the execution of the House-keeping/Janitorial training. The training included both theory and practical. Participants went into the community and showcased their skills by cleaning homes and offices.
BTEC continued its partnership with the Belize Institute of Mixology for the delivery of the Introduction to Bartending and for the first time was able to offer Advance Bartending training to participants. Participants had to successfully complete both theory and practical for the Introduction before they were allowed to move on to the Advance Level.
BTEC’s staff facilitated the front desk training and was able to reach out to Ezee Solutions, a company that has front desk software, which was incorporated into the training.
Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online
Recent News
66 Receive Certificate in Tourism Based Job Preparedness Training
02-01-2017
Belize to Improve Forensic Services and Unveil Crime Strategy
01-31-2017
Miss Belize Universe Unites an Entire Nation
01-31-2017
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says
01-27-2017
Most Popular
Sean McDermott To Perform At Sunshine Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser
01-25-2017
Mardi Gras at Wine de Vine
02-21-2011
Hurricane Rina puts Northern Islands on Voluntary Evacuation
10-25-2011
Eco Challenge Kayak Race
04-29-2010
Comments