Miss Belize Universe Unites an Entire Nation

An entire country came together to support an ambassador to our beautiful country and its people. It was a nerve-wrecking wait to see if Miss Belize made it into the top 13 at the Miss Universe Pageant held on Sunday evening; an entire country glued to their televisions. Belizeans were in high hopes that their beauty ambassador would make it far into the pageant.

Alas it was not so, but in no way due to the lack in effort or perseverance by Miss Belize Universe Rebecca Rath. She represented Belize with much confidence, pride and determination. She shined in the preliminaries, was the spotlight of international pageant watcher and media houses and was featured in various news outlets as a favorite. Rebecca awakened an entire nation and received overwhelming support throughout her experience at the Miss Universe Pageant.

Just hours before stepping onto the Pageant stage, Rebecca posted on her Facebook Profile:

“As I step on to that stage in a few hours and they announce the top 13 finalists, I just want to let you all know that I left my heart on that stage at preliminaries and that I am a better person than I was before September 10th. No matter what happens, I truly learnt so much from this experience. I used to think miss universe was about prancing on stage with a pretty face and a nice body, but it honestly is so much more. I have met some of the most amazing women that are different colors, from different countries, cultures, and religions, and EVERYDAY they wake up, shape up and go out and get to work to win this title. It is a competition but these women are here together and in one place supporting each other. This has been a life changing experience for me. I feel so honored to be a Belizean and to be wearing this sash! You all honestly keep me going and make me feel like I already won. BELIZE I LOVE YOU AND I AM DOING THIS FOR YOU! LETS GET IT! BELIIIIIZZZZEEEEEEE!!!

There is no doubt that Rebecca Rath is Belize’s Miss Universe, proving to her admirers that dreams do come true with hard work and perseverance. Most importantly, Rebecca is a genuine, loving and humble person who represented Belize to the fullest. She has indeed become the country’s most loved beauty ambassador.

At the end of a long journey Rebecca posted on the Miss Belize Universe Facebook Page:

“There are no words to describe how I feel right now. Being able to wear this sash on the world stage was an incredible experience. I might not have walked away with the crown, but I met some phenomenal women and experienced a world I once knew nothing about. Belize, thank you all so much for your support. I hope I made you all proud. Miss France is such a sweet woman and I believe she deserved that crown as did all the women in the top 13 deserved to place. Miss Universe is a competition with judges and they chose her for good reasons - She is beautiful, intelligent, kind and confident. Thank you Belize for giving me this opportunity and for the tremendous online support! Everyone of the messages, comments, "likes" and votes energized me throughout the competition. I did my very best to represent Belize and though it hurt not to do better, I have no regrets. Now I will take a few days off to recuperate and enjoy the Filipino hospitality before returning to my beloved Belize to fulfill the remainder of my time as your Miss Belize. With much love - Your Bex"

“You made us proud,” - words resonating from Belizeans across the country.

Rebecca's #1 supporters, parents Tony and Therese Rath

