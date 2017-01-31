News January 31, 2017 - 09:44

Belize to Improve Forensic Services and Unveil Crime Strategy

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Hon. Elodio Aragon Jr conducted a tour of the National Forensic Services (NFS) Headquarters in Ladyville on January 30, 2017.

Honorable Aragon met with management and staff, acquainting himself with the services offered by the institution, and through their discussions identified capabilities as well as shortcomings of the NFS.

The Minister was given a presentation which provided an overview of the current status of the NFS. The presentation also addressed topics such as drug and alcohol testing, and ballistic testing using the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS), a modern automated firearms identification system.

Minister Aragon committed to do all in his power to address the concerns and needs of the NFS to allow for the proper delivery of services.

Additionally, the Minister revealed his plans to unveil a Crime Strategy, which incorporates the NFS, specifically relating to its Ballistics Unit; and his commitment to strengthening legislation, which will see the work being done by the experts at the NFS to yield tangible results in the fight against crime.

