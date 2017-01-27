Ambergris Caye Directory

Services:Castillo's Hardware Co. LTD.

  News  

Icon January 27, 2017 - 09:04

Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says

Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health that several requests have been made recently for the burial of deceased persons on private premises, although there exists an approved cemetery in most communities.

It is important to note that burials should be conducted at approved cemeteries as per the Public Health Act Chapter 40 Section 30 (1) of Laws of Belize. Requests for burial on private premises will only be approved for communities without an approved cemetery, as per the Public Health Act Chapter 40 section 30 (1) of the Laws of Belize. 

The public is reminded that the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health is the only authorized person by the Public Health Act Chapter 40 Section 31 to give permission for such burial if the location meets public health requirements. 

The public is advised that anyone found in violation of the Act will be prosecuted under the Public Health Act Chapter 40, and anyone guilty of the offence is liable to a fine of $1000.

For More Information Contact: Dr. Marvin Manzanero, Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health, Belmopan, 822-0809

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

 

 

Recent News

FBI Offers $10K Reward for Anne Swaney McComb Murder Case in Belizestories
FBI Offers $10K Reward for Anne Swaney McComb Murder Case in Belize
01-25-2017
Alma Gabourel Birthday Celebration Contribution $10K to San Pedro Cancer Societystories
Alma Gabourel Staines Birthday Celebration Contribution of $10K+ to San Pedro Cancer Society
01-26-2017
National Geographic Names Belizean Beach Among World’s Most Spectacularstories
National Geographic Names Belizean Beach Among World’s Most Spectacular
01-25-2017
Amigos del Mar Makes Beach More Accessiblestories
Amigos del Mar Makes Beach More Accessible
01-26-2017
Rastafari Culture Exhibit and Bob Marley Tributestories
Rastafari Culture Exhibit and Bob Marley Tribute
01-26-2017

Most Popular

Alyssa Carnegie and Larua Esquivel FramptonStories
BTB Welcomes New Acting Director Of Tourism & Director Of Marketing
05-28-2012
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry SaysStories
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says
01-27-2017
Stories
Town Council’s Beach Restoration/Street Project
07-15-2010
Teen Talk girliest habitTeen Talk
"Guys: What is your Girliest Habit?"
03-08-2011
Patty Arceo, Elected Belize Rural South Standard Bearer for the PUPStories
Message from Patty Arceo New PUP Standard Bearer
06-14-2011

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.