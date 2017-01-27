News January 27, 2017 - 09:04

Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health that several requests have been made recently for the burial of deceased persons on private premises, although there exists an approved cemetery in most communities.

It is important to note that burials should be conducted at approved cemeteries as per the Public Health Act Chapter 40 Section 30 (1) of Laws of Belize. Requests for burial on private premises will only be approved for communities without an approved cemetery, as per the Public Health Act Chapter 40 section 30 (1) of the Laws of Belize.

The public is reminded that the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health is the only authorized person by the Public Health Act Chapter 40 Section 31 to give permission for such burial if the location meets public health requirements.

The public is advised that anyone found in violation of the Act will be prosecuted under the Public Health Act Chapter 40, and anyone guilty of the offence is liable to a fine of $1000.

For More Information Contact: Dr. Marvin Manzanero, Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health, Belmopan, 822-0809

