News January 26, 2017 - 09:54

Amigos del Mar Makes Beach More Accessible

Lately there has been a growing concern among island residents about the erosion of the island’s beaches, in particular the growing number of docks (piers) that also contribute to erosion and lack of beach access. Although some actions have been taken to counter the effects of erosion, not enough is being done to address the problem.

This week Ambergris Today gives a ‘Shout Out’ to Mr. Jose ‘Changa’ Paz, owner of Amigos Del Mar, and his staff who have taken the initiative to shorten the beginning if their dock therefore providing a cleaner and wider beach area for residents and tourists to enjoy.

After noticing that their dock was projecting a few feet over the beach, especially after Hurricane Earl that struck last year in August, Amigos del Mar decided to do the Town a favor and remove the unnecessary section of the dock. We have heard nothing but good remarks and know that the community is more than pleased with their consideration and gesture.

One can only hope that other business are inspired and do the same. If residents don’t make the change for the community. Who will?

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online