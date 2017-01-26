News January 26, 2017 - 14:23

Alma Gabourel Staines Birthday Celebration Contribution of $10K+ to San Pedro Cancer Society

For her birthday wish at the end of 2016, Mrs. Alma Gabourel Staines wanted nothing more than to celebrate with close family and friends in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, her birthplace and home while growing up. She is an ‘Island Girl’ and her heart has always been with the community of San Pedro, assisting in many ways, especially through her medical facility. Her latest contribution was a $10,055.00Bze donation to the San Pedro Cancer Society.

Mrs. Alma turned 55 on December 31, 2016, and celebrated in style with over 300 guests with an elegant evening under the stars on New Year’s Eve. She had guest from around the world traveling to Ambergris Caye to celebrate along with her and bring in 2017. From the start, Alma had decided that her celebration would also be a philanthropic endeavor. She asked her guests that in lieu of gifts to her, that they make a donation to the San Pedro Cancer Society instead. Along with her contribution, the final figure was presented to the society.

“Working in the medical industry, we see many ailments,” commented Alma. “The desperation in the faces of the family members of cancer patients is like no other! The uncertainty of their loved one's prognosis is written all over their sad faces, and the burden of the cost involved in treatment convinced me that cancer patients needed the help more than any other charity. San Pedro is my home! The San Pedro Cancer Society does an amazing job in raising funds for the diagnosis and treatment plus palliative care for the less fortunate patients! I am honored and very humbled by being recognized as an honorary member of the San Pedro Cancer Society! Thank you so much to all my family and friends who generously contributed to make this donation possible!”

On behalf of the board of directors and members of the San Pedro Cancer Society, President Gonzalo Muñoz extend his most sincere gratitude to Mrs. Alma Gabourel.

“The San Pedro Cancer Society is very honored in being the recipient of your generosity,” commented Gonzalo Muñoz. “For this and the many years of assistance to us our patients, both directly and through the Belize Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center, we are honored to include you as an Honorary Member of the San Pedro Cancer Society… Your generosity will also help to fuel our inspiration and dedication to this much needed cause. I thank you on behalf of all our members and supporters.”



Gonzalo pointed out that the Society is a small, active group that is greatly supported by islanders and Belizean communities. The Society has many goals and objectives that it aims to fulfill in order to further assist cancer patients and their loved ones who are both directly and indirectly affected.

The San Pedro Cancer Society, a registered Non-Profit organization, aims to have a center in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. A place for counseling, lodging, information, education and possibly even a place where patients can be given treatment instead of traveling to the mainland.

“My goal as President, backed by the vision of our members and the faith of our supporters is to first secure land where we can later build a complex where we can provide services and the above mentioned objectives. You have enormously contributed to this dream. To this necessity. To this relief that we so desperately seek to offer the people of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye,” concluded Muñoz.

