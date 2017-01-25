News January 25, 2017 - 10:11

National Geographic Names Belizean Beach Among World’s Most Spectacular

Belize is known for its rich diversity of assets, ranging from Maya Mountains and ruins, caves, flora and fauna, tropical rainforest, the barrier reef and more, but now it gets a nod for having spectacular beaches. National Geographic has compiled a diverse list of the world’s most spectacular beaches, ranging from the idyllic, through the unusual, to the ecologically important.

National Geographic has ranked South Water Caye Marine Reserve, Belize, as one of the Top 21 Beaches in the world. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) appointed South Water Caye Marine Reserve as one of the seven protected areas that form the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System’s World Heritage Site.

Pelican Beach on the Caye is known for supporting an oceanic mangrove system and extensive seagrass meadow that is home for many marine life species. South Water Caye is the second largest marine reserve on the country, with a depth of approximately 20 feet or less. It is known to be the safest beach in the country where one within minutes can explore the Reserve and The Barrier Reef.

A variety of colorful fishes, sea turtles, start fish and other species can be found. The mangroves serve as a protection shelter to many fishes and turtles, and also serve as a nesting site for many important bird species.

It was selected as a Top Beach around the world due to its strong protection towards the marine eco system. Way to go Belize!

