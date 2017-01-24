News January 24, 2017 - 11:20

Traffic Woes, Too Big for Island Roads?

This gives new meaning to the word ‘Truck Stop’. A delivery truck too big for the streets of Ambergris Caye slipped off the road on North Ambergris Caye yesterday, January 23, 2017, as it attempted to turn the curve just before Captain Morgan’s Retreat.

The delivery truck was loaded with lumber and tipped over to one side with the weight of the heavy cargo. The incident backed traffic on the north side for a some time.

This poses a few questions:

* Do we really need those gigantic vehicles on the island?

* Can the job be done with smaller cargo trucks?

* Why are they allowing so many vehicles on the island?

* Are we losing our island charm with all this traffic?

