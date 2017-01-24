News January 24, 2017 - 11:49

Work Commences for San Pedro Children’s Home

In late December, The San Pedro Lions Club and Raise Me Up announced the desire of turning the old San Pedro Lions Clinic building located in the Airstrip Area into a children’s home to serve the island community. On schedule, the project commenced January 21, 2017.

The inside walls are coming down, floors are being reinforced and the ceiling is being fixed. Volunteers from the U.S. are working on getting most of the place in shape before handing it over to local workers on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Much work still lies ahead and help is needed from volunteers, friends and businesses who would want to see the children’s home become a reality. Those interested in helping, donating, or volunteering in the repairing of the old building can contact any Lion member or Raise Me Up at 607-1765 or 630-1241.

