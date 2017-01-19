News January 19, 2017 - 12:40

Ad Campaign Kicks off Against Gender-based Violence in Belize

Special Envoy for Women & Children - The Office of the Special Envoy in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will be releasing a series of PSAs as part of an ongoing Gender-based Violence initiative, to draw awareness to the violence that has affected and claimed the lives of thousands across our nation and the world.

The various ads will be centered on the theme “Unmasking the Many Faces of Gender- based Violence” and will highlight its many forms including sexual, physical, economic, emotional and psychological abuse where either male or female can be the victim or the perpetrator.

Gender-based Violence is a gross violation of human rights and it places its victims in highly undesirable situations. The Special Envoy for Women and Children, Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow, encourages both men and women to break the cycle of silence by seeking help and reporting acts of violence. It should be stressed that perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions. Failure to do so not only encourages abuse but deems it acceptable.

Mrs. Barrow hopes that the Ads will reinforce the severity of Gender-based Violence, and that the general public will join her in taking small steps to be advocates for its elimination.





