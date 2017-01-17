News January 17, 2017 - 09:09

Tropic Air Commences Service to Chetumal, Mexico

On January 16, 2017, Tropic Air inaugurated non-stop service between Belize City International Airport (BZE) and Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico (CTM). Chetumal becomes Tropic's third destination in Mexico and its sixth international route overall.

Tropic will fly to Chetumal three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), with a schedule that is convenient for business and tourism travel to the city. In addition, the early arrival into Chetumal will allow for fast, convenient connections to/from InterJet flights to Mexico City and beyond. In April, the frequency is planned to increase to five times a week.

“We have been working closely with our partners in Chetumal for a few years in order to finally make this service a reality. We are excited to be the first international airline serving Chetumal and to becoming part of the community!" said John Greif III, President of Tropic Air.

“Not only will Belizeans be able to fly directly to Chetumal, but this route connects to the rest of the world, especially Asia, through Mexico City’s hub” said Steve Schulte, CEO.

Tropic's schedule between Belize City International and Chetumal (with the InterJet connection) is:

photos courtesy Tropic Air

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today