Does Miss Belize Universe Rebecca Rath Have a Famous Look-alike?

Miss Belize Universe, Rebecca Rath, is turning heads in Manila, Philippines, as preliminary activities and competitions leading to the Miss Universe Pageant on Monday, January 30, 2017 (Sunday, January 29 in Belize). She is dutifully representing our country as she garners much attention of the media, has a strong presence on social media posts and is on top of the polls and reviews for the Miss Universe Pageant.

After the official Miss Universe Instagram account published a picture of Rebecca during a photo shoot, the comments starting popping up about Miss Belize’s remarkable resemblance to Miss Universe 2014, Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega. With the post collecting close to 14,000 likes, the positive comments for Miss Belize Universe started rolling in with emphasis on her physical similarites to the former Miss Universe.

To Belizeans, Rebecca is one-of-a-kind. She is putting Belize on the map with her infectious smile and charm. Her beauty extends beyond her stunning looks and transcends into her humility, kindheartedness and genuine disposition. She has not only charmed her way into the hearts of Belizeans, but also of Miss Universe enthusiast around the world. Missosology.info ranked Rebecca in 18th place for her natural beauty, athleticism and articulate speaking saying: “Belize is usually ignored but this time, the country is sending a beautiful candidate who is an athlete, appealing and very articulate.”

The Houston Chronicle Newspaper recentl y published a front page article highlighting Rebecca’s journey to the Miss Universe Pageant. She is noted being an alumni of the University of Houston.

Rebecca is rallying supporters from around the globe, but nothing speaks more that the support of her fellow Belizeans who are now following her every move in the Philippines and her presence on the internet. It is very clear that the nation of Belize has given its unconditional support for Rebecca as she pushes forward to represent her country in pursuit of the Miss Universe title.

What do you think? Does Rebecca Rath look like Paulina Vega?



Images from Instagram @missbelizeuniverse & @paulinavegadiep

