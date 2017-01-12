News January 12, 2017 - 07:04

It’s a Boy - Zaylen Bradley is Ambergris Caye’s New Year Baby 2017

Meet Zaylen Elijah Bradley, he was born on January 5, 2017, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize. This makes him the first born of the New Year on the island and recipient of the New Year’s Baby awards and gifts from Ambergris Today and sponsors. Zaylen is born to Yesenia Urbina and Roy Bradley who reside in the DFC area. He was born at 4:07a.m. at 8lbs and 3oz at Hopes Clinic under the monitoring of Dr. Daniel Gonzalez and staff.

We gave Zaylen some time to get settled at home before we visited him and when we got there he was fast asleep. His mom and brother were very happy to receive a load of baby items and cash prizes that were gifted to Zaylen for being that special first new born of the New Year.

Happy Birthday Zaylen Bradley!





Below is the list of gift delivered to Zaylen by Ambergris Today on behalf of the generosity of businesses of Ambergris Caye.

*Full Coverage by Ambergris Today

*Dr. Daniel Gonzalez - Two (2) Free Check Up

*San Pedro Town Council - $250 Check

*Tropic Air - 2 Round Trip Tickets San Pedro/Belize City

*Jose Luis Zapata Photography - Mini Photo Shoot & 8x10 Calendar Print

*Gecko Graphics - Gift

*Caye Supplies - Gift

*Annie’s Pastries - Gift Certificate

*Ashley’s - $50 Gift Certificate

*Nai Nels - Gift

*Love Belize - $75 Gift Certificate

*La Divina Providencia – Gift

*Divas & Dudes - $75 Gift Certificate

*Candle Garden - Gift Certificate

*A & R - Gift

*Eat Cake Ruby - Birthday Cake

*Wings - $75 Gift Certificate

*Belize Bank - $100 Bank Account

*Atlantic Bank - $100 Bank Account

