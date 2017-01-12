Ambergris Caye Directory

Icon January 12, 2017 - 10:24

Belize Sees Highest Overnight Arrivals in 20 Years

The year 2016 culminated with another significant achievement for the tourism industry, boasting the highest overnight arrivals in twenty years. The year 2016 has proven to be the most successful year for Belize’s overnight tourism sector.

With an overall increase of 13% in comparison to 2015, this translates to 44,422 additional visitors enjoying the beauty of our Jewel; the largest increase reflected in the past 20 years. As depicted in the graph below, the growth in the industry continues.

Cruise Passenger Arrivals exceeded 1million for the first time

Cruise tourism also reflected growth with a 4.9% increase in arrivals in comparison to 2015. Another record was broken as this sector for the first time saw cruise passenger arrivals exceeding one million visitors. The launch of Harvest Caye in November 2016 contributed to the boost in cruise passenger arrivals, particularly in the last quarter.

These successes are credited to the vigorous marketing, product development and expansion efforts of the Stakeholders in the industry and, with similar efforts and collaboration continuing into 2017, it is expected to see these increasing trends continue. 

