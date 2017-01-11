Ambergris Caye Directory

Dining Out:Waruguma Restaurant

  News  

Icon January 11, 2017 - 09:59

History for Belize as Osmani Salas Elected 13th Senator

History for Belize as Osmani Salas Elected 13th Senator

President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Osmani Salas, was elected as Belize’s new 13th senator by the NGO community on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Twenty-three NGO’s participated in the voting process, that was held at the Belize Audubon Society office in Belize City. There were two rounds of voting; the first having six candidates that included Osmani Salas, Janelle Chanona, Edilberto Romero, Pablo Collado, Donovan Reneau and Valdemar Andrade as nominees for the seat in the Upper House of Parliament. The second voting carried the top two - Osmani and Edilberto.

History for Belize as Osmani Salas Elected 13th Senator

“A new journey. Destination unknown, fraught with trials but rewarding to the soul,” stated Osmani on a Facebook Post. “ I was elected yesterday, and I accepted, to represent the NGO community in the Senate. It is with a deep sense of public service and humility that I embrace this new challenge in my life. I look forward to be seated at next week's Senate meeting as the representative of NGOs, whose aims and objectives are designed to contribute to sustainable human development in Belize. I also look forward to working hard to ensure that our NGO community is better organized and more united.

As a good friend has advised me, I'll take it step by step, listen and learn, follow my gut, and use my common sense. Thank you to all my family, friends and fellow Belizeans who have supported me and for the countless well wishes. Above all, thank you to my wife and daughters for their support. I wouldn't have agreed to take up this challenge otherwise. One love Belize!”

He indicated that there are over 120 NGO’s in the country that did not participate in the process and that it will be his duty to work along with those NGO’s so that he can represent the entire community in the Senate.

Salas thanked the Belize National Teacher’s Union, the Belize Business Bureau and the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their efforts in pushing and making the 13 Senator a reality for Belize.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online

Recent News

Government Cancels Public Consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Surveystories
Government Cancels Public Consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey
01-10-2017
The Bucket Lust Party Goers Invade Belize to Celebrate New Yearstories
The Bucket Lust Party Goers Invade Belize to Celebrate New Year
01-11-2017
It’s a Boy - Zaylen Bradley is Ambergris Caye’s New Year Baby 2017stories
It’s a Boy - Zaylen Bradley is Ambergris Caye’s New Year Baby 2017
01-12-2017
Garbage Transfer Stations Temporarily Close, Will Garbage Start Piling Up?stories
Garbage Transfer Stations Temporarily Close, Will Garbage Start Piling Up?
01-12-2017
Belize Sees Highest Overnight Arrivals in 20 Years stories
Belize Sees Highest Overnight Arrivals in 20 Years
01-12-2017

Most Popular

San Pedro Christmas RafflesStories
Raffles, Raffles, Raffles – Businesses Give Back
12-23-2011
Crocodile Jaws Relocated from San Pedro to Mainland Stories
Crocodile Jaws Relocated from San Pedro to Mainland
01-13-2017
Miss Costa Maya 2011 Music DebutStories
Miss Costa Maya 2011 Music Debut
01-31-2013
Televisa Mexico Personality Films in Belize, Ritmoson Latino, Fer SagreebStories
Televisa Mexico TV Host Personality Films in Belize
04-01-2014
The Incredible Coconut Tree25 Years Ago
The Incredible Coconut Tree
07-22-2013

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.