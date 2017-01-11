News January 11, 2017 - 11:51

The Bucket Lust Party Goers Invade Belize to Celebrate New Year

They are a hedonistic group in search for the next party in exotic locations around the globe. If you were out and about during the New Year’s celebrations on Ambergris Caye, you definitely noticed the large group of party animals that invaded the island.

They travel to destinations and party on yachts and that is how this wild bunch ended up in Belize. Through the travel company The Bucket Lust, these extreme party goers made it to the country, to experience an eight-day itinerary of intense partying and debauchery.

If you were wondering why there were so many yachts and catamarans at Amigos del Mar Dive Shop during the New Year weekend, it was this gang of party people who were enjoying two days of non-stop partying in La Isla Bonita.

The group was hard to miss; they were a happy, loud and eccentric bunch. They were standing on bars, dressed up in wild costumes and painted the town red with excitement. The Bucket Lust describe themselves as a global community of explorers and ‘party unicorns’ looking to crowd-fund the ultimate weeklong experiences in the most epic locations on the plant. Indeed they found ‘EPIC’ in Belize.

“Our fundamental principle was to leverage what we love and know and get back to giving the people what they want: one-off, adventurous, out-of-this-world, never-seen-before, wild-beyond-your-craziest dreams experiences in locations we would have never dreamt possible and share them together with an amazing group of people.”

Their itinerary included Placencia, Blue Fields Range (Rendezvous Caye), New Year’s Party in Caye Caulker, two days in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, a burning yacht event off Belize City, Thatch Caye and a final farewell party in a secret deserted island.

We definitely know they enjoyed their time in Belize and left their mark in the country.

Bucket Lust party at Wahoo Lounge

