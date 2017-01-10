News January 10, 2017 - 19:08

Government Cancels Public Consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey

As residents of Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker and other coastal communities set up meetings to plan rallies in the city during the consultations, a surprise press release this afternoon, Tuesday, January 10, 2017, from the Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum informed the general public that the consultations on the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey, that were scheduled to be held at the Radisson Hotel in Belize City on January 18 and 25, 2017, have been cancelled.

Ocean Belize questions the new decision on its Facebook Page:

“Does this mean the intended activity is cancelled? Or will the survey still happen? Why is Belize's development agenda a mystery. Tourism/fishing/clean energy vs a dirty, dangerous and finite industry. The choice is as clear to us as our beautiful Caribbean Sea. #Belize #toloveandprotectBelize #nomeansnoGoB #SayNotoOffshoreOilBelize

The Belize Coalition to Save our Natural Heritage has delivered a message to Mrs. Yvonne Hyde, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade and Commerce to seek answers:

Dear CEO Hyde:

I write to you on behalf of the Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage with regard to the press release issued today stating that consultations on the marine multibeam and sea seep survey have been cancelled.



We kindly request clarification as to whether it is only the public consultations that have been cancelled or the intended multibeam survey has been permanently cancelled as well. Please may I hear from you as a matter of urgency.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Jacinta Gomez,

Coalitions Officer

The Coalition will keep Belizeans updated in latest developments of Government’s interest to resume Multi Beam sea exploration in Belize.

