News January 9, 2017 - 00:00

Celebrity Spotting: Bollywood’s Nargis Fakhri’s Beach Selfie in Belize

With a 4.8Mil following on Instagram and 2.26Mil following on Twitter, we are sure Nargis Fakir’s posts on her social media pages will bring some publicity to Belize. She is an American model and actress, who mainly appears in Hindu films but a Bollywood celebrity nevertheless. On January 2, 2017, Nargis posted a beach selfie in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize that has her followers jealous.

Online celebrity media followers were envious of Nargis as she “has been posting some rather interesting pictures from her beach holiday and having the time of her life basking in the sun”. One headline read: Nargis Fakhri’s beach selfie at Belize will give you vacation goals.

Fakhri began her career as a model and appeared as a contestant in the The CW series America's Next Top Model; she made her acting debut in the 2011 romantic drama Rockstar.

Tamala Jones Spotted at Secret Beach, Ambergris Caye

Not her first time in San Pedro, Belize, actress Tamala Jones has visited Belize multiple times and is no stranger to Ambergris Caye. She was spotted on New Years Day at Secret Beach enjoying the area with here family. Julio Wagner shares his snap with the actress as he bumped into her at the beach hotspot.



