News January 6, 2017 - 09:37

Belize Blue Hole Contender for Best Caribbean Dive Site - VOTE

The Belize Tourism Board is pleased to share that Belize has been nominated in the latest 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest. An expert panel of diving and Caribbean Travel experts selected Belize’s Blue Hole as a contender for Best Caribbean Dive Site. A total of 20 countries have been nominated such as Bonaire, Puerto Rico and Aruba to name a few. Voting ends Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 11:59am EST and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 12:00pm EST, then later on USA TODAY. The official rules can be found here.

The contest, which is being promoted by USA TODAY, gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-dive-site/the-blue-hole-belize/. A person can only vote once a day for the run of the contest. The Belize Tourism Board takes this opportunity to ask all Belizeans to assist us in making the Blue Hole the number one dive site by voting.

And even more exciting news for Belize for the commencement of 2017 is that we have been featured in The New York Times’ annual list of 52 Places to Go in 2017. This is one of the most widely shared travel stories each year and a source where many travelers research for their trip inspiration.

Placencia was chosen as #42 by the writer alluding to the destination as a laid-back atmosphere while offering close proximity to the Belize Barrier Reef for exploration. It also cited the recent developments and expansions in accommodations and amenities with the upcoming launches of Naia Resort & Spa and Itz’ana Resort and Residences.

These events give tremendous exposure for Belize and can aid as a catalyst for growth in the tourism industry. The BTB encourages all to take the time to vote on behalf of our Jewel.

