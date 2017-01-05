News January 5, 2017 - 00:00

How To Vote For Ambergris Today’s Person Of The Year

Every year Ambergris Today asks you to nominate an exceptional person who is doing positive things for the island community. Someone who is helping others, giving of his/her free time, making a positive change for the betterment of others or promoting a good cause. Our team goes through the nominations and there is usually a clear winner in the bunch.

We have decided that 2017 will be the year we involve you more in the production of YOUR news with a positive attitude. Why not start with the biggest decision of the year? We’ve taken the four most nominated candidates and we want YOU to choose the winner!

How you ask? In a Live Stream Poll. That’s right, you get to choose LIVE and see the results of the poll as the votes accumulate!

HOW IT WORKS

At 4PM on Tuesday. January 10, 2017 we will go LIVE on Ambergris Today’s Facebook page. Here are some steps you can take to make sure you are notified when the voting poll goes LIVE and your vote counts:

1. “Like” our Facebook page.

2. Make sure you are “Following” our page and have notifications set to “ON” so that Facebook lets you know when the video is live.

3. Click on the the video and vote for your favorite candidate by clicking on the emoji assigned to them during the live stream.

Here are the most nominated candidates for Ambergris Today’s 2016 person of the year!

Eduardo Aguilar

Through his local business Foreva Fancy Boutique, Eduardo has stepped up to assist in the promotion of local events, festivals, charities and individuals most of the time at his expense. He has stepped up to the plate in promoting events that are often overlooked, conducting countless fashion shows to assist the public workers, Christmas celebrations and the Garifuna Council of San Pedro. His major contribution is that of promoting the September Celebrations when he organizes the Queen of Bacchanal Pageant and the huge Mystic Mas Band that participates in the Independence Day Parade. For some years now his Mas Band has been the highlight of the parade. He has inspired many young women by building their confidence to participate in the various fashion shows and thus sponsored numerous pageants, fashion shows, schools and government departments. He has assisted Miss San Pedro 2016-2017, Miss Petite Earth International, Miss San Pedro High School with wardrobes for their attendance at international pageants and events. He has also granted assistance to the Garifuna committee for their gala event and San Pedro teachers in numerous events. His contributions to the uplifting of cultural events have been numerous.

Kristin Marin

Kristin has been instrumental in the Red Cross as an active Board Member and assisting in the Fire and Hurricane disasters by working alongside other board members to visit the sites, completing assessments, and taking supplies to those who were in need and supports the Blood Drives whenever they are scheduled. She is also a valuable member of the Projects Abroad team ensuring that activities and events such as Community clean up in the San Mateo and DFC areas can take place, making partnership with the Department of Youth, Sports and Culture, UNDP and helping with the logistics for the program for Unattached Women where they get to attend workshops on Life Skills and Self-Empowerment. She is currently working on creating a new program where volunteers can come in and assist SAGA Humane Society and help with the needs they have for caring for strays and pets alike. She is continuously working on new projects that will benefit the San Pedro Community in a very healthy and educational manner.

Francisco Mendez

Mr. Mendez has done an exceptional job in promoting and organizing art and dance activities for the children of San Pedro. He is currently the president of the Belize Youth Movement which held a fashion show to buy Christmas gifts for the children of the island. After hurricane Earl he gathered a group of friends to help at the clean up campaign for almost an entire week. He held a free dance camp during the summer and has been very active in pageantry on the island. Francisco also was of great help to the clean up efforts for the fire victims and along with his BYM group volunteered during the fundraisers. His hard work and dedication to the youth in our community is a great example to his peers.

Kent Bob Gabourel

Even before being given the position of our Town’s Sports Coordinator, Kent has been a great role model in the community, always helping the youths in sports in all that he can do. Bob, as almost everyone knows him, is widely known for being a sports activist in our community; whether he’s organizing sports camps for the kids or planning tournaments, you are sure to find Bob occupied with some kind of sports planning. His experience in sports is definitely an asset to our community as Bob is very familiar with various sports; such as, swimming, football/soccer, softball, volley ball and many others. One of his greatest accomplishments was to participate in the 20th Commonwealth Games which took place in Glasgow, Scotland in July of 2014. Bob is also the proud winner of the Lion Man Triathlon, which takes place in Belize City, for three times in a row, from 2013-2015. He is a triathlete who gives of his time to train young athletes.



