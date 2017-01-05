Ambergris Caye Directory
January 5, 2017
Southwest Announces FT Lauderdale to Belize Direct Flight
Belize City January 5, 2017- The Belize Tourism Board is pleased to announce exciting news on another new direct flight from the United States of America. Southwest Airlines commencing from June 4, 2017, will offer a daily, year-round non-stop flights, from Ft. Lauderdale to Belize.
The flight will have multiple connections to and from Fort Lauderdale from cities such as Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa and DC. Introductory rates for this flight are as low as US$79 one way and is currently available for booking on Southwest’s official website.
This additional flight serves in driving Belize’s tourism arrivals and revenues from our top source market with its increased capacity and accessibility to a wider segment of this market.
BTB continues efforts, with the relevant institutions and stakeholders, to boost our tourism product and enhance Belize’s profile as a top destination within the region and global arena.
For more information on Southwest services, please visit www.southwest.com.
