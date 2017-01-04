News January 4, 2017 - 11:13

Celebrity Spotting: Hollywood Stars Bring in New Year in Belize

What a way to start the year! It seems that Belize is becoming the tropical haven for celebrities; a place where they can go escape it all, even the overbearing paparazzi. There were three celebrity spotting just in first week of the 2017, solidifying the fact that Belize has become a top hotspot for celebrity vacations!

Not one but two celebrities were spotted at the Tipsy Tuna in Placencia for the New Year’s countdown. James Franco, or better known as Harry Osborn, Green Goblins son in the movie Spiderman, mingled with the crowd at the tourist hotspot of the peninsula. He was nice enough to take picture with his fans. James is also known for his roles in the movies Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Spring Breakers, Oz the Great and Powerful, King Cobra and many more.

The second celeb ringing in the New Year at the Tipsy Tuna was Drew Carey. He is an American actor, comedian, sports executive and game show host. He is best known for his own sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” or the famous game show host of “The Price is Right.”

A third celebrity spotting took place in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. Alan Tudyk was caught on New Years Day as he made his way to dive one of Belize’s greatest assets, the great Blue Hole. John Romero of Amigos del Mar shared his photo-op with Alan on his diving trip. Alan is an American actor and voice actor. He is best known as Steve the Pirate in the movie Dodgeball, also for his role in A Knight’s Tail. His voice is well recognized in various movies such as Wreck it Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia and Moana.

What other celebrities can we expect to see this year? We are guessing there are going to be lots more celebrity spotting in Belize. Share with us any famous people you spot during the new year; we will be glad to share it.

